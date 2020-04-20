COVID-19: NCDC reports 38 as Sokoto confirms first index case

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has reported 38 new cases of coronavirus, #COVID19 pandemic, Monday night.

The new cases, according to the centre through its Twitter handle @NCDCGov, include Sokoto, which earlier confirmed its first index case.

“Thirty-eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported: 23 in Kano, five in Gombe, three in Kaduna, two in Borno, two in Abia, one in FCT, one in Sokoto and one in Ekiti

“As at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria,” the tweet read, adding that 188 has been discharged, while 22 have died.