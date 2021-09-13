COVID-19: NCDC reports 365 additional infections in 24 hours, eight deaths

The COVID-19 claimed eight persons on Sunday, as the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), reported 365 additional new cases in eight states the federation.

The public health agency, however, noted that the new cases recorded represented a fall from the 547 cases reported on Saturday.


The NCDC, which confirmed the infections in an update on its Facebook page on Monday morning, stated that with the eight deaths reported on Sunday, the toll fatalities in the had reached 2,598.

“The 365 new cases are reported from eight states- Lagos (209), Ondo (88), FCT (31), Rivers (16), Ebonyi (11), Kaduna (6), Ekiti (3) and Plateau (1).

“Till date, 199,151 cases have been confirmed, 186,418 cases have been discharged and 2598 deaths have been recorded in 36 and the Federal Capital Territory”, the NCDC said.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities, 2.8 million samples the virus have so far been tested. (NAN)

