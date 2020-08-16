COVID-19: NCDC reports 325 new cases, total now 48,770

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 325 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 48,770 .

The NCDC, which made this known on its official twitter handle on Saturday, also said that one death was recorded in the country.

The health agency said till date, 48,770 cases had been confirmed, 36,290 discharged while 974 deaths were recorded in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It stated that the 325 new cases were recorded in 20 states and the FCT.

The NCDC said that Lagos, the nation’s COVID-19 epicentre, reported 87 new cases while the FCT had 49.

Among others states with new cases were Gombe, 28, Ebonyi, 20, Plateau, 19, Kwara, 18, Enugu, 17, Imo, 12, Rivers, 12, Kaduna, 11, Ogun, 10, Edo, 9, Oyo, 9, Ondo, 8, Osun, 8, Ekiti, 4, Borno, 1, Kano, 1, Bauchi, 1 and Nasarawa, 1.

The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

It further said that It had continued to prioritise training across states for current response activities and to strengthen its health security for future disease outbreaks.

“Our focus is strengthening existing skills in disease surveillance, case management, risk communication, sample collection and others,” it said.

The health agency also said that there was currently not enough evidence to suggest COVID-19 survivors become immuned after recovery.

It, however urged Nigerians to take responsibility and wear mask, observe physical distancing and wash their hands frequently with soap and water.

Meanwhile, Nollywood superstar, Mrs Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, had said she was in isolation after testing positive to COVID-19.

Jalade-Ekeinde revealed this on her verified Instagram page where she shared her recovery progress.

“Hello all, I know you must have been wondering where I’ve been.

“Well, I contracted COVID-19. I have been ill, in isolation, and now getting better,” she said.