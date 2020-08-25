COVID-19: NCDC reports 321 new cases, infections total now 52,548

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported increase in COVID-19 cases to 52,548 with detection of 321 fresh infections in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Monday.

It said that the number of people with pneumonia-causing coronavirus, who have died in the country, topped two the same day, pushing the total fatalities to 1,004 in the country.

The public health agency said that till date 52,548 cases have been confirmed, 39,257 cases, discharged and 1,004 deaths, recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It said that the additional cases were reported from 23 states of the Federation and the FCT.

The NCDC reported the new cases as follows: Lagos with 98, FCT, 34, Kaduna, 30, Nasarawa, 25, Benue, 21, Plateau, 17, Rivers, 15, Adamawa, 11 and Ogun, 11.

Others were Enugu, 9, Edo, 8, Delta, 7, Ekiti, 7, Gombe, 5, Ebonyi, 4, Bayelsa, 3, Kano, 3, Ondo, 3, Cross River, 2, Imo, 2, Kebbi, 2, Niger, 2, Abia, 1, and Bauchi, 1.

It noted that although the total number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the country was neared the 53,000 mark, more people have continued to recover from the infection.

The NCDC said that additional 321 infected patients have been successfully treated and discharged from various isolation centres across the country.

The health Agency revealed that the nation’s recovery figure now stands at 39,257 representing over 74.70 per cent of the infections, while 12,287 cases were still active as of Aug. 24.

It said that the disregard for COVID-19 preventive measures puts Nigerians and everyone around them at risk of getting infected.

“There are many knowable parameters in the equation of COVID-19, your health, the prevalence of cases where you live, the safety precautions being taken any place you want to visit.

“But the final answer may depend on our individual risk tolerance for exposure to infectious disease.

“The action you take to reduce the spread of COVID-19 where you are, protect the vulnerable.

“The key is that ignoring public health guidance is not about individual freedom, the harm is to the entire nation.

”I am all about individual right but harm is not sequestered to those fueling spread. We will all suffer in so many ways,” it said.

The NCDC said that Nigerians needed to also think about the new normal, business needed to change, so does school, different types of ventilation, masks, distance and common sense.

It said that this could last a decade if Nigerians were not wise.

”We are seeing the cost of pretending the virus is not what it is.

“The tragedy is that there is a playbook that can reduce the number of cases and deaths right now the national programme to test, trace and isolate people who are infected.

“Increasing evidence shows that this coronavirus can be beaten back if everyone follows simple rules while in public, wearing mask, staying at least six feet away from others and avoiding indoor crowds,” it said.

Meanwhile, the health agency urged health workers to ensure high index of suspicion for COVID-19 always.

NCDC expressed its commitment to strengthening capacity of health workers on Infections Prevention and Control to limit risk of COVID-19 transmission. (NAN)