COVID-19: NCDC reports 29 new infections, 1 death

June 26, 2021



NCDC Ihekweazu

The Nigeria Centre for Disease (NCDC), has reported 29 new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of infections the country to 167, 430, as of June 25.

The NCDC disclosed this on its website on Saturday.

It said that the 29 additional coronavirus infections and one additional COVID-19 related death were reported seven states.

“Lagos (16), Rivers (3), Kaduna (3), Kwara (2), Delta (2), Ondo (2), and (1).

“States with zero cases reported (9), , Plateau, Nasarawa, Anambra, Gombe, Imo, Ekiti, Oyo, and Sokoto,” it said.

It noted that four persons who had from the disease have been discharged from isolation centres across the country.

The NCDC said that till date, a total of 163, 937 cases had been discharged and 2,119 deaths recorded 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory ().

According to NCDC, the nation’s active cases is put at 1,374.

The public agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC) activated at 2, continues to coordinate the national response .

The agency said that the country had tested a total of 2,266,591 samples from the country’s population of about 200 million. (NAN)

