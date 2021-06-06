COVID-19: NCDC reports 26 new infections in 5 states

June 6, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Covid-19, Health, News, Project 0



NCDC Ihekweazu

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 26 new COVID-19 infections from five states, as of June 5.

The NCDC announced the new statistics on its official website on Sunday morning.

noted the new cases registered from five states, with Akwa-Ibrom, and having the highest with eight cases.

“Seven states with 0 cases reported: the FCT, Nasarawa, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto and Taraba,” stated.

The agency noted 400 recoveries from State was managed in line with its guidelines.

The public health agency stated the new figure had raised the confirmed infections in the country to 166,756, as of June 5.

The NCDC said that  no new was recorded on Saturday. thus the fatalities remains 2,117.

noted country’s active case was about a thousand plus.

It added that a   of 162,994 people now been discharged since the disease began spreading across the country.

According to NCDC, Nigeria has tested 2,113,061 samples out of her more 200 million people.

The agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,