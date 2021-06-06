The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 26 new COVID-19 infections from five states, as of June 5.

The NCDC announced the new statistics on its official website on Sunday morning.

It noted that the new cases were registered from five states, with Akwa-Ibrom, Lagos and Cross River having the highest with eight cases.

“Seven states with 0 cases reported: the FCT, Nasarawa, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto and Taraba,” it stated.

The agency noted that 400 community recoveries from Lagos State was managed in line with its guidelines.

The public health agency stated that the new figure had raised the total confirmed infections in the country to 166,756, as of June 5.

The NCDC said that no new death was recorded on Saturday. thus the total fatalities remains 2,117.

It noted that the country’s active case was about a thousand plus.

It added that a total of 162,994 people have now been discharged since the disease began spreading across the country.

According to NCDC, Nigeria has tested 2,113,061 samples out of her more than 200 million people.

The agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities. (NAN)

