COVID-19: NCDC reports 145 new cases, Imo leads

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), registered 145 additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19  nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday.

The NCDC, via its verified website on Sunday morning, said additional infections the country moved to 253,685 on Saturday, indicating on alone, there was an increase from the 35 cases recorded the previous day.

It noted that three deaths reported the country on Saturday, as the country’ total death toll is now 3,139.

The added that Imo state led on the list with 65 infections, while Lagos, Ondo and  reported 36, 20 and 6 cases respectively. and Rivers registered six cases each while records are the FCT (3), Delta, Kaduna, and Ogun, one each.

According to it, a  total of 230,126 Nigerian residents have recovered from COVID-19.

The added Omicron variant is the dominant variant the country and ‘BA.2,’ the sub-variant of the strain, is more prevalent India now.

“The B.1.1.529 lineage of COVID-19 was named Omicron. However, it was discovered later that this lineage has certain sub-variations. The three most common types are: “B.1.1.529.1 (BA.1– currently predominant), B.1.1.529.2 (BA.2 – raised concerns) and (B.1.1.529.3 (BA.3).

“It could be more infectious, but there has been no that flags it as more harmful,” it added.

Meanwhile, The World Health Organization (WHO), on February 1, pointed BA.2 sub-variant has been detected 57 countries, predominantly Asia and Europe. (NAN)

