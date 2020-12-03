COVID-19: NCDC reports 122 new infections in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), has announced 122 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Wednesday.

The public health Agency stated that the new infection were reported from 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency said that the infections had brough the total number of casesin the country to 67,838.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that Nigeria has so far tested 779,708persons since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

The NCDC said that the country had recorded a total of 1,177 deaths, 67,960 confirmed infections, and discharged 63,839 patients across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.