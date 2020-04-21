COVID-19: NCDC reports 117 new cases, total now 782

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 117 new cases of coronavirus, #COVID19.

A tweet at its Twitter handle, @NCDCgov Tuesday evening, the Centre stated that the total cases have now rose to 782.

Of the new cases, Lagos recorded the highest with 59 cases, followed by the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and Kano 29 and 14 each.

“117 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported: 59 in Lagos, 29 in FCT, 14 in Kano, six in Borno, four in Katsina, three in Ogun, one in Rivers and one in Bauchi.

“As at 11:25 pm 21st April there are 782 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria,” the Centre stated.

It added that while 197 were discharged, 25 deaths have been recorded.