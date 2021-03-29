COVID-19: NCDC reports 104 new Infections, 7 deaths

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 104 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total number of infections in country to 162,593.

NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the number of COVID-19 active cases continued to drop as the daily cases remain below 200 marks March 22 to March 27 except on March 23, when 214 cases were reported.

It reports 131 cases were reported on March 22; 215 cases on March 23; 96 cases on March 24; 97 cases on March 25; 113 on March 26 and 101 cases on March 27. 

The public agency sadly reported seven additional deaths, which brought the death toll in the country to 2,048.

It said the new infections were registered in 11 states and the Federal Capital (FCT) in the 24 hours.

“The breakdown of the new cases are as follows: Lagos-48, Enugu-16, Kwara-8, Kaduna-6, Plateau-5, Kano-5, Rivers-4, FCT-4, Ogun-4, Edo-2, Ekiti-1 and Katsina-1,” it stated.

The agency noted Sunday’s report included a backlog of deaths recorded in Lagos State.

The NCDC said that with 116 recoveries on March 28, some 150,308 people had recovered   the virus and had been discharged isolation centers since the beginning of the pandemic on Feb. 27, 2020.

It said a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, has continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

NAN recalls that the daily new cases continued to follow a downward trajectory, an all- high of 2,314 on Jan. 22 to 86 as at March 21.

It reports that 1,727,467 people been tested since the first confirmed case relating of COVID-19 was announced on March 27, 2020. (NAN)

