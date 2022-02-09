COVID-19: NCDC registers additional 58 infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it registered 58 additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in six states and the Federal Capital Territory on Tuesday.

The NCDC via its verified website on Wednesday morning, said that the additional Coronavirus infections in the country have moved up to 253,838 as at Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Tuesday no Coronavirus-related death was reported according to the NCDC for third straight days.

As of Feb. 8, the overall deaths due to Coronavirus in Nigeria stood at 3,139.

It stated that Lagos State, the country’s epicentre of the virus in the country reported most of the cases, with 35 infections on Tuesday, which include a backlog of 15 cases reported on Jan. 7.

The NCDC noted that the FCT reported nine cases, which include a backlog of six cases reported on Feb. 7.

While Edo had five cases, Delta reported four, with Kano and Rivers reporting two cases each and Kaduna had only one case.

The agency stated that seven states, including Ekiti, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Oyo, Plateau and Sokoto on Tuesday reported zero cases.

The NCDC also announced that the total recoveries count have moved up from 230,145 it was the previous day to 230,211 on Tuesday after some patients tested negative to disease.

It added that the country’s active cases declined by eight from 20,496 it was the previous day leaving the total at 20,488. (NAN)

