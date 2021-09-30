COVID-19: NCDC registers additional 437 infections, 6 deaths in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday registered 437 additional COVID-19 infections, six deaths and 582 discharged across 17 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

The statistics, according to the NCDC, on Thursday indicate that the country’s total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 205,484, while the fatality toll had increased to 2,701.

“A State-by-State breakdown reveals the following: Lagos-126, Rivers-76, Kwara-44, FCT-37, Edo-32, Kaduna-30, Anambra-22, Delta-22, Osun-12, Benue-7, Abia-6, Nasarawa-6, Kano-5, Ekiti-3, Plateau-3, Bayelsa-2, Ogun-2 and Oyo-2.

“The report includes: 126 cases reported from Lagos state on September 28th (94) and 29th (32); and 22 cases reported from Anambra state for September 28th (12) and 29th (10).

“12 rather than 6 recoveries were erroneously reported for Jigawa state on September 24th.

“Also, Bauchi and Sokoto States recorded zero cases on Wednesday,” it stated.

The Public Health Agency said that the active coronavirus cases in the country were 9,286 with a total of 193,496 cases successfully treated and discharged.

The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

It added that over six million samples of the virus from the nation’s roughly 200 million population have been tested. (NAN)

