COVID-19: NCDC registers 65 new infections, 8 deaths on Wednesday

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said that Nigeria recorded 65 additional cases of COVID-19 infections and eight COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday.

The NCDC made the disclosure in its daily COVID-19 report on Thursday morning .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 65 additional cases reported on Wednesday indicate an increase from the 64 cases reported in the country the previous day.

The public health agency noted that with the new fatalities recorded, the death toll from the virus now stood at 2,914.

It also revealed that the total infection from the pandemic currently stood at 212,894 while a total of 204,675 Nigerians had been discharged across the country.

According to the agency, Plateau topped the infection chart with 22 cases, FCT followed with 21, North-central and Rivers, South-south reported 12 cases each.

Bauchi State recorded four cases, Lagos had two cases while Kaduna, Bayelsa, Edo, Jigawa reported a single case each while the states of Delta and Sokoto registered zero cases on Wednesday.

It noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

According to it, the country currently has 5,297 active coronavirus cases, while a total of 3,392,457 blood samples have been tested since the pandemic began across the country. (NAN)

