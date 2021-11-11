COVID-19: NCDC registers 65 new infections, 8 deaths on Wednesday

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Nigeria 65 additional cases of COVID-19 infections and eight COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday.

NCDC  made disclosure in its daily COVID-19 report on Thursday morning .

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports 65 additional cases reported on Wednesday indicate an increase from 64 cases reported in country the previous day.

The health agency noted with the new fatalities recorded, the death toll from the now stood at 2,914.

It also revealed the total infection from the currently stood  at 212,894 while a total of 204,675 Nigerians had discharged across the country.

According to the  agency, Plateau topped the infection chart with 22  cases, FCT followed with 21, North-central and Rivers, South-south reported 12 cases each.

 Bauchi State four cases, Lagos had two cases while Kaduna, Bayelsa, Edo, Jigawa reported a single case each  while the states of  Delta and Sokoto registered zero cases on Wednesday.

It noted   a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

According to it, the country currently has 5,297  active coronavirus cases, while a total of 3,392,457 blood samples have tested since the began across the country. (NAN)

