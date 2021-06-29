COVID-19: NCDC registers 65 additional infections in Nigeria

The Nigeria Center For Disease Control(NCDC), registered 65 additional COVID-19 infections in the country, as of June 28, 2021.

The NCDC disclosed this on its website handle on Tuesday morning.

The News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country has also seen a sharp increase from its previous record of two cases to an increase of 65 infections in the last 24 hours.

Nigeria has also seen a sharp drop in infections and deaths since March 2021, the NCDC noted, warning that the country is not yet free from the virus, while many other African countries are currently at risk of a third wave of the pandemic with the resurgence of infections.

Nigeria is yet to record the COVID-19 Delta variant, first detected in India. It has been identified in at least 92 countries and is considered the “fittest” variant yet of the virus that causes COVID-19, with its enhanced ability to prey on the vulnerable – particularly in places with low vaccination rates.

It said that the additional 65 new COVID-19 cases on Monday brings the number of confirmed infections in the country to 167,532.

The Public health agency disclosed that the new infections were recorded in five states: Lagos-44, Yobe-10, Rivers-5, Oyo-4, and Kano-2.

According to It, the report for Lagos State includes 14 for June 27 and 30 for June 28.

The NCDC said that the country’s active COVID-19 cases are now 1,399.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

The agency further added that since the outbreak on February 27, 2020, a total of 2,119 persons have lost their lives to the virus while 163,984 have recovered and have been discharged.

NAN recalls that a total of 2,265,805 eligible Nigerian have received their first jab, while 1,175,341 Nigerians vaccinated with first dose have collected their second dose.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) made this known in its COVID-19 Vaccination Update for June 28, 2021. (NAN)

