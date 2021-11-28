COVID-19: NCDC registers 58 new infections, zero death

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said that Nigeria recorded 58 additional cases of COVID-19 infections and zero on Saturday.

 The NCDC made the disclosure in its daily COVID-19 report on   morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the 58 additional cases reported on Saturday indicate an increase the 41 cases reported the previous day.

The public health agency noted that with the zero fatalities recorded, the toll the virus still stands at 2,975.

It also revealed that the total infection the pandemic currently stands at 213,982 while a total of 207,184 Nigerians had been discharged across the country.

The NCDC added that the 58 new cases were reported nine States of the Federation and the FCT – Imo (27), Lagos (9), Rivers (9), Katsina (3), Bayelsa (2), FCT (2), Kano (2), Niger (2), Bauchi (1) and Plateau (1).

Sokoto state registered zero case on Saturday.

The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the response activities.

According to it, the country currently 3,823 active cases, while a total of 3,479,682 blood samples have been tested since the pandemic began across the country. (NAN)

