COVID-19: NCDC registers 51 new infections, zero death in 15 days

June 20, 2021



NCDC Ihekweazu

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has registered 51 new COVID-19, bringing the total numbers infections in the country to 167,206, as June 19.

The NCDC said through its verified website on Sunday morning.

As at Saturday, June 19, , the agency registered no COVID-19-related deaths for the past 15 days, leaving the total fatalities in the country to 2,117 deaths.

The agency stated that the 51 new were reported from six states, including Lagos (41), Rivers (5), Gombe (3), FCT (1) and Akwa-Ibom (1).

It noted that 10 people were discharged after successfully treated from isolation centres across the country.

The NCDC stressed that 163,550 have discharged in hospitals and isolation centres across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, since the beginning the pandemic.

The agency noted that there were 1,498 active cases across the country as June 19.

It added that so far the country had carried out 2,231,409 samples since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020.

The agency assured that a multi-sector national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, is coordinating response activities nationwide. (NAN)

