COVID-19: NCDC registers 51 additional infections

Nigeria Centre Disease Control(NCDC), has registered 51 additional infections of COVID-19, ad  Katsina led with 34 cases on Saturday.

NCDC disclosed this in its daily COVID-19 report on Sunday morning .

News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports 51  additional cases reported on Friday, indicated a decrease  from 129 cases reported in country previous day.

It said with  51 additional Infections on Saturday, country’s total number of infections edged up to 213,127.

agency also registered 11 new deaths,  bringing  total toll in country to 2, 960.

Nigerian Public Health Institute said were recorded across five states.

“Katsina (34), Lagos (11), Kano (3), River (2) and Bauchi (1),”

According to NCDC statistics, a total of 205,491 Nigerians had been discharged from  various isolation centres across country.

In addition, the country had a total of 4,676 active coronavirus cases, while a total of 3,392,457 blood samples had been tested since the pandemic began across the country on  Feb. 27, 2020.

It added  that  a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level two, continued to coordinate the national response activities. (NAN)

