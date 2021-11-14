COVID-19: NCDC registers 51 additional infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC), has registered 51 additional infections of COVID-19, ad Katsina led with 34 cases on Saturday.

The NCDC disclosed this in its daily COVID-19 report on Sunday morning .

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the 51 additional cases reported on Friday, indicated a decrease from the 129 cases reported in the country the previous day.

It said with the 51 additional Infections on Saturday, the country’s total number of infections edged up to 213,127.

The agency also registered 11 new deaths, bringing the total death toll in the country to 2, 960.

The Nigerian Public Health Institute said that the new infections were recorded across five states.

“Katsina (34), Lagos (11), Kano (3), Cross River (2) and Bauchi (1),”

According to the NCDC statistics, a total of 205,491 Nigerians had been discharged from various isolation centres across the country.

In addition, the country had a total of 4,676 active coronavirus cases, while a total of 3,392,457 blood samples had been tested since the pandemic began across the country on Feb. 27, 2020.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level two, continued to coordinate the national response activities. (NAN)

