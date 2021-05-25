COVID-19: NCDC registers 42 new infections

  Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has registered 42 cases of , bringing total number of infections to 166,061.

NCDC said this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports 42 infections an increase from the 40 cases logged on Sunday and the 35 reported Saturday.

It stated 42 were registered from seven states and the Federal Capital (FCT).

The agency said the cases included 14 from Lagos, 11 from Gombe, 5 from Osun and Kano, 4 from FCT and 1 from Edo, Kaduna and Rivers.

The agency noted that today’s report included 0 cases from Plateau, Nasarawa and Sokoto States.

It, however, stated that no new deaths were announced on May 24,  making the death toll stand at 2,067.

The NCDC stated that there were now 166,061 confirmed cases of the , including deaths and recoveries.

It said 16 people recovered from the virus and were discharged after negative, which brought the total number of recoveries the   to 156,492.

It said there were about 7,476 active cases across the country as of May 24.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The NCDC said it had tested two million people since the beginning of pandemic on Feb. 27, 2020.

Meanwhile, it noted that to prevent the risk of the spread of , Nigerians must adhere to all public health .

“It is our collective responsibility to keep each other safe, healthy and protected,” it said. (NAN)

