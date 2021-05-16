COVID-19: NCDC registers 41 new infections

May 16, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Covid-19, Health, News, Project 0



NCDC Ihekweazu

The Nigeria for Disease Control (NCDC) registered 41 new of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 165,702.

The NCDC disclosed this on official Twitter handle on Saturday.

stated that the 41 new infections were six states of the federation and the FCT, with  new coronavirus-related deaths in the past  24 hours.

The NCDC said that 16 of the new infections were in Lagos, 14  in Yobe, three new in Rivers and the  FCT, two in Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa, while one was in Edo.

added that the number of COVID-19-linked deaths stood at 2,066 and confirmed infections  stood at 165,702 since the beginning of the disease in the country.

The agency said 13 people have recovered after testing negative to the virus in the last 24 hours across isolation centres in the country.

The NCDC said that 7,196  were still active in the country.

The health agency stated that the country had tested 1,977,479 people since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020.

added that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,