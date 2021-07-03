COVID-19: NCDC registers 40 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) registered 40 new COVID-19 cases as of July 2, 2021, with no related death in the daily infection chart.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official website on Saturday morning.

The News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new infections indicate a decline from the 74 cases recorded a day earlier.

The public health agency noted that the new coronavirus cases were in three states, which brought the country’s total infections to 167,732.

The NCDC added that there was no new death from the disease on Friday, meaning that the total fatality toll remained 2,121.

It stated that Lagos State led in Friday’s infection tally with 36 new cases, followed by Rivers with two cases.

It added that Gombe and Kano states recorded one case each.

The centre noted that 164,369 people recovered from the virus after successful treatment from isolation centres, while 2.3 million samples were tested from the country’s rough population of 200 million.

According to it, the country still has more than a thousand active cases being managed in line with its guidelines across isolation centres.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, had continued to coordinate national response activities.

NAN observes that the country appears to have weathered the storm in the management of the pandemic, reporting less than 100 cases per day averagely in almost two months.

However, health experts believe it’s not safe for citizens to let their guard down on safety protocols. (NAN)

