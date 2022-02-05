COVID-19: NCDC registers 35 additional infections

The Nigeria Centre Disease Control (NCDC), said it registered 35 additional confirmed cases COVID-19 in five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Jan. 4.

The NCDC said this via its verified website on Saturday morning, adding the number infections in the had risen to 253,540 on Jan. 4.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports the daily number on Friday reduced to 35 from 100 infections on Jan. 3.

The new data which showed a decline in the number infections, did not include an update from Lagos State, the ’s  coronavirus epicentre.

NCDC stated no additional death was reported, as such the death toll remained 3,136 as at Friday.

It, however, stated 89 patients in the were discharged, which included 67 community discharged cases in the FCT on Feb. 4.

According to NCDC, 229,982 Nigeria residents had recovered from COVID-19 so far.

The agency noted Rivers recorded 15 infections, the highest number confirmed cases the day, while Katsina reported eight cases, the FCT six, four, and reported one case each. (NAN)

