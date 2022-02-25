COVID-19: NCDC registers 34 additional infections, 18,004 discharges

By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), says 254,428 coronavirus cases have been confirmed across the country after it registered additional 34 new infections on Thursday.

The NCDC via its verified website on Friday said that no fatality was confirmed on Thursday and the country’s COVID-19 death stood at 3,142.

The health agency said that 18,004 more patients were reported to have recovered from the novel coronavirus after treatment from various isolation centres across the country, taking the number of total recoveries in the nation to 248, 850.

The NCDC said that the recoveries today includes 17,984 community discharges from Lagos State and a backlog of discharges from state from December 2021 till date.

It said that the country’s active coronavirus cases in the country stood at 20,406.

The NCDC said that the additional cases of the COVID-19 were reported in three states and the FCT.

It said that Rivers led with 15 cases, Lagos reported 14 cases and Abia had five cases, while Delta and Sokoto reported no infections on Thursday. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

