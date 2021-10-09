COVID-19: NCDC registers 269 cases, 256 discharged, 1 death on Oct. 8

October 9, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Covid-19, Health, News, Project 0



The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Friday registered 269 new infections, 256 discharged and one COVID-19 related death, bringing the ’s total number of infections to 207,479.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Saturday morning.

The News of Nigeria(NAN) reports the 269 fresh cases reported on Friday indicate a decline from the 290 cases posted on Thursday.

It said 195,052 cases had been successfully treated, while the ’s total fatalities toll jumped to 2,743.

The Public Health said the 269 new cases were reported from 15 states and the FCT –  FCT-89, -54, Benue-24, Delta-17, Kano-15, Rivers-14, Gombe-13, Kwara-11, Bauchi-9, Plateau-8, Niger-7, Imo-3, Edo-2, -1, Jigawa-1 and Nasarawa-1.

“The latest report includes 60 discharged cases reported from Bayelsa for October 5 (40) and 8 (20), 2021.

“Fifteen confirmed cases reported from Kano for October 7 (8) and 8 (7), 2021, 24 confirmed cases reported from Benue for October 7 (11) and 8 (13), 2021, 9 confirmed cases reported from Bauchi for October 7 (5) and 8 (4), 2021, 4 states with Zero cases reported: Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Sokoto,” it stated.

The NCDC added  3,043,321 million samples of the virus from the nation’s roughly 200 million population have been tested.

It noted a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The NCDC said the number of known active cases in the were now 9,000, as of Oct. 8.

The urged Nigerians to continue to #TakeResponsibility, maintain a HIGH index of suspicion for COVID-19 and to all preventive measures:

“Always wear a face mask properly, Wash your hands regularly with soap. under running water, Cough/sneeze into your elbow, Observe physical distance, and Avoid large gatherings,” it advised. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,