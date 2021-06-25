COVID-19: NCDC registers 26 new infections, total now 167,401

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has registered 26 new COVID-19, bringing total number infections in country to 167,401.

NCDC disclosed this on its website handle on Thursday.

agency said 26 additional infections with no additional death were reported in six states and the Federal Capital Territory ().

According to the NCDC report, Lagos led the chart with 13 new , followed Kaduna with four , Kwara and Rivers recorded two infections each.

It also said the and reported one case each.

“The latest report includes confirmed from Kaduna for 23rd and 24th June, 2021, four states with no reported are Enugu, Kano, Nasarawa, and Sokoto,” it said.

The public health agency noted 16 people who have recovered from the disease have been discharged from centers across the country.

According to it, till date, a total 163, 933, cases have been discharged and 2,118 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC stated the nation’s active cases stand at 1,350.

The public health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, the agency said that disregard for COVID-19 preventive measures puts Nigerians and everyone around them at risk of getting infected.

“The action you take to limit the risk of spread of COVID-19 protects the vulnerable around you.

“Our fight against COVID-19 is a collective effort.

“ It’s not over yet. Please don’t take your feet the pedal. Wear a mask, Keep your distance, Avoid crowds, Wash your hands and It’s not that ,” it advised.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country has tested a total of 2,266,591 samples so far. (NAN)

