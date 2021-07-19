COVID-19: NCDC registers 203 infections on Sunday, as Lagos state leads

July 19, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Health, News, Project 0



NCDC Ihekweazu

Nigeria posted more COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with Lagos state leading the table infections.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC), reported 203 additional COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 related death on Sunday, as the deadly virus rage Africa its third wave.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official website on Sunday.

The agency stated that the  203 additional cases represent an increase infections from the 123 cases reported from seven states and the FCT  on Saturday with no death.

It added that Lagos led the chat with 186 news cases, higher than the 70 cases it recorded the previous day.

The agency noted that were Edo-4, Oyo-4, Rivers-4, the FCT-3 and Kwara-2.

It stated that the report includes zero cases reported from , Imo, Kano, Ogun, Ondo, Plateau, and Sokoto.

“Today’s data includes data from for 16th July, 2021,” it said.

According it, till date, 169,532 cases have been confirmed, 164, 699 cases discharged and 2,127 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital .

The public health agency said that the Country had tested a of over 2.3 million samples from its roughly 200 million population.

The NCDC added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues coordinate the national response .

The agency disclosed that there were over 2,127 active cases across the country. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,