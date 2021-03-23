The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) registered 131 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 161,868.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

The centre said that the new infections were registered from 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last 24 hours.

It added that out of the new infections, Lagos State recorded 64, Rivers 12, Kaduna 11, Plateau 9 and Jigawa 8.

Others were Bayelsa-6, Ondo-5, Ebonyi-4, FCT-4, Osun-4, Borno-1, Kano-1, Ogun-1 and Oyo-1.

The public health agency disclosed that there was no case of fatality in the last 24 hours, while the country’s death toll stood at 2030.

It noted that 226 people had recovered and discharged from various isolation centres across the country after testing negative.

The NCDC said “this puts the country’s total recoveries from the virus to 148,125 as at Monday, March 22, 2021.”

It said a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

The NCDC said there were currently 11,713 active cases in the country, noting that the country tested 1,727, 467 people since Feb. 27, 2020 when the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed. (NAN)

