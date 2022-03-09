COVID-19: NCDC registers 118 additional infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has registered 118 additional cases of COVID-19 in two states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday.

The NCDC, via its verified website on Wednesday, said the additional coronavirus infections in the country had moved up to 254,777 on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria reported a rise in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, but weekly indicators showed the spread of the infection was on the decline across the country.

The health agency noted that 10 people were discharged across isolation centres in the country.

However, the data released by the NCDC showed that nobody died of coronavirus-related complications as at Tuesday.

According to NCDC, 68 of the new cases were confirmed in the FCT, 49 found in Lagos and one confirmed in River State.

The agency also reported that of the 68 cases recorded in the FCT on Tuesday, 60 cases were returnees from Ukraine.

The agency added that there were a backlog of 49 cases reported in Lagos on March, 7 (8) March 6, (23) and March 5 (18).

The NCDC added that five states: Delta, Kano, Nasarawa, Plateau and Sokoto reported no cases.

The public health agency noted that 249,209 cases had been discharged and 3,142 deaths recorded in 36 states and the FCT. (NAN)

