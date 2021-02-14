The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has registered 1,143 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 145,664.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

The public health agency also said it recorded 13 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,747.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the last 24 hours, the Nigeria’s daily fatalities slightly declined compared to Friday’s record of 24.

It stated that the 1,143 new cases were from 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NCDC said that Lagos State topped the list with 319 infections, followed by the FCT with 157, Kwara, 90; and Oyo, 74 cases, while Enugu had 72, Nasarawa confirmed 69, Imo, 58; Osun, 51; Gombe, 49; and Kaduna, 31 cases.

Others were Edo, Katsina and Kebbi, 23 cases each, Ogun-22, Kano and Rivers 19 cases each, Ebonyi-18, Plateau-14, Delta-7 and Ekiti-5.

It disclosed that over 1,533 people had been successfully treated and also recovered from the disease and were discharged on Saturday, raising the total number of recoveries to 120,399 in the last 24 hours.

The agency said the discharged cases included 1,040 community recoveries in Lagos State, managed in line with its guidelines.

It noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, was coordinating response activities nationwide. (NAN)