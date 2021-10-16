COVID-19: NCDC records two deaths, 167 fresh cases Friday

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday recorded 167 new cases and two additional deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

This is contained in data released by NCDC on Saturday morning.

The Public Health Agency said that with the new fatalities, the death toll from the virus in the country now stands at 2,769.

The Agency also revealed that the total number of infections from the pandemic currently stands at 208,797, while a total of 196,425 Nigerians have been discharged across the country.

In the latest development, the NCDC said Rivers State ranks first with 68 cases, followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with 43 cases, while Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, ranks third with 24 cases.

It added that Plateau and Niger states in the North-central recorded 10 and eight cases respectively.

The NCDC said that Edo State in the South-south and Kano State in the North-west recorded five and four cases respectively.

The other states are Benue in the North-central and Oyo in the South-west with two cases each, while Delta took the last position on the log with a single case.

According to the NCDC, over 3,043,321 million samples of the virus from the nation’s roughly 200 million population had been tested.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, the NCDC has advised Nigerians that the pandemic had reinforced the importance of handwashing to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

“Let us make regular #handwashing a habit to stay safe and save lives.

“Our Future is in our Hands – Let’s Move Forward Together,” it advised. (NAN)

