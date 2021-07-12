COVID-19: NCDC records additional 12 infections, 2 deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 168,552 as of July 11.

The NCDC disclosed this on its website handle on Monday morning.

It disclosed that the 12 additional coronavirus infections and two additional COVID-19 related death were reported in three states.

“Akwa Ibom-6, Ogun-4 and Rivers-2. Today’s report includes zero cases reported from Ekiti, FCT, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Nasarawa, Oyo, Plateau, and Sokoto States,” it stated.

It noted that eight people who have recovered from the disease have been discharged from isolation centres across the country.

The NCDC said that until date, a total of 164, 439 cases have been discharged and 2,124 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It added that the nation’s active cases stood at 1,989.

The public health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

The agency stated that the country had tested a total of 2,331,734 samples from its over 200 million people. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...