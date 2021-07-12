COVID-19: NCDC records additional 12 infections, 2 deaths

July 12, 2021 Favour Lashem Health, News, Project 0



NCDC Ihekweazu

 The Centre for Control (NCDC) has 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of in the country to 168,552 as of July 11.

The NCDC disclosed this on its website handle on Monday morning.

disclosed that the 12 additional coronavirus and two additional COVID-19 related death were in three states.

“Akwa Ibom-6, Ogun-4 and Rivers-2. Today’s report includes zero cases from Ekiti, FCT, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Nasarawa, Oyo, Plateau, and Sokoto States,” stated.

noted that eight who have recovered from the have been discharged from isolation centres across the country.

The NCDC said that until date, a total of 164, 439 cases have been discharged and 2,124 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It added that the ’s active cases stood at 1,989.

The public health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

The agency stated that the country had tested a total of 2,331,734 samples from its 200 million . (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,