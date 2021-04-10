The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced additional 71 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 163,652 .

The NCDC, on its official Twitter handle on Friday, also disclosed that the country added one COVID-19 related death while fatalities stood at 2,059.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country’s daily new cases continue to fall from an all-time high of 2,314 daily new positive cases on Jan. 22, down to 48 as at March 29.

The agency said that the 71 new cases were reported from nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It said Lagos topped the list with 24 infections, followed by Yobe 13, Rivers 9, Akwa Ibom 6, FCT 6, Kano 6, Osun 3, Delta 2, Jigawa 1 and Plateau 1.

The NCDC said 68 persons recovered and were discharged from isolation centres across the country, which brought the number of COVID-19 recoveries to 154,073.

It said that the country’s active cases slightly increased by two, from 7,518 on Thursday to 7,520 on Friday.

NCDC said that a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

It stated that the country had tested 1,803,177 persons since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Feb. 27, 2020.(NAN)

