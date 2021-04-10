COVID-19: NCDC records 71 new infections for Friday

The Nigeria Center for Disease (NCDC) has announced additional 71 cases COVID-19, bringing the total number infections the country to 163,652 .

The NCDC, on its official Twitter handle on Friday, also disclosed that the country added one COVID-19 related death fatalities stood 2,059.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that  the country’s daily cases continue to fall from an all-time high 2,314 daily positive cases on Jan. 22, down to 48 as March 29.

The agency said that the 71 new cases  were reported from  nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It said Lagos topped the list with 24 infections, followed Yobe 13, Rivers 9,  Akwa Ibom 6, FCT 6, Kano 6, Osun 3, Delta 2, Jigawa 1 and Plateau 1.

The NCDC said 68 recovered and were discharged from isolation centres across the country, which brought the number COVID-19 recoveries to 154,073.

It said that the country’s active cases slightly increased two, from 7,518 on Thursday to 7,520 on Friday.

NCDC said that a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre  (EOC) activated Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities the country.

It stated that the country had tested 1,803,177 since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Feb. 27, 2020.(NAN)

