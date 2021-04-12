COVID-19: NCDC records 57 new infections

The Nigeria Centre for Control (NCDC) confirmed on that 57 new of COVID-19 had been recorded .

According to the official handle of the NCDC, the latest figure brings the total of the country to 163,793.

“As of April 11, 2021, 57 new confirmed were recorded. There was no death recorded .

“Till , 163,793 have been confirmed; 154,107 have been discharged and 2,060 deaths have been recorded the 36 states and the Federal Territory (FCT).

“The 57 new cases were reported seven states namely, FCT (20), Lagos (19), Bayelsa (7), Kaduna (4), Rivers (3), (3) and Jigawa (1).”

The agency restated that that a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities the country.

It said that Nigeria had tested 1,803,177 people since the first confirmed case of the was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

The public health agency noted that Nigeria’ coronavirus active cases stood at 7,626 in the past 24 hours. (NAN)

