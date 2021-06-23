COVID-19: NCDC records 39 new infections in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has recorded 39 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total numbers cases in the country to 167,331.


The NCDC disclosed this on its official website on Wednesday morning.


stated that the country tested a total 2,266,591 samples from over 200 million Nigerians.


The NCDC noted that the new infections recorded in five states and the FCT.


added that with 17 out the 39 infections, Lagos state has the large chunk Tuesday’ daily tally, Borno-7, Ondo-6, Rivers-5, FCT-3 and Kaduna-1.


“Today’ report includes a backlog of cases from Borno from April 5 to June 17.


“Six states with 0 cases reported; Ekiti, Imo, Kano, Oyo, Plateau and Sokoto,” said.


The agency disclosed that 116 people discharged after their successful treatment in isolation centers across the country.


It stated that the nation’ total of recoveries increased to 163,913 as of June 22.


The agency added that the country’s active cases stood at over 1,000 across the country.


The NCDC noted that no COVID-19 related fatality was recorded on Tuesday, while the death toll in the country remained 2,118, since the beginning of the pandemic.


The agency said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, has continued to coordinate the national response activities. (NAN)

