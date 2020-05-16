COVID-19: NCDC records 288 new cases, total infections now 5,445

Spread the story













The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday recorded 288 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 5445.

The NCDC also said that three new patients have been confirmed dead to the virus in the country, bringing the total number of deaths to 171.

According to the agency, the 288 new cases are confirmed in 15 states.

The 15 states and their breakdowns are: Lagos (179), Kaduna (20), Katsina (15), Jigawa (15), Borno (13), Ogun (11), Kano (8), FCT (7), Niger (4), Ekiti (4), Oyo (3), Delta (3), Bauchi (3), Kwara (2) and Edo (1).

The NCDC noted that no new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

The agency said that till date, 5445 cases have been confirmed, 3954 Active Cases, 1320 cases have been discharged and 171 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

NCDC said that on the May 14, four cases reported from Plateau states and one case from Akwa Ibom, were repeated cases.

“Therefore Plateau has a total of 21 cases and Akwa Ibom has a total of 16 cases.

“We apologise to these state governments for this error and remain committed to ensuring accurate reporting,” it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the agency said it was important to emphasise that the NCDC does not provide results to individuals on COVID-19.

“Our role as a national public health institute is to coordinate the communication of results between testing laboratories and states, who then communicate with individuals,” it said.

NCDC also noted that across the world, several places of worship have suspended physical gatherings to reduce risk of COVID-19 spread.

“At the National Mosque in Nigeria, religious leaders are taking an alternative approach to the call for prayer while worshippers pray at home,” it said.

Meanwhile, the agency announced the inclusion of its 25th laboratory to the national COVID-19 Laboratories Network.

NCDC said that the 25th Laboratory was allocated at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, Adamawa State.

It disclosed that in progress were Katsina, Kwara, Anambra and Gombe states to also have a molecular laboratory to test for COVID-19. (NAN)

