COVID-19: NCDC records 18 new infections

NCDC Ihekweazu

Nigeria Centre Disease Control () has recorded 18 new coronavirus , with zero related death in four  and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as of 3.

The disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

The agency said that with the new 18 cases, the tally of confirmed in the country jumped to 165,199.

It noted that Lagos State led with eight new cases, followed by the FCT with six cases, Edo; two cases, while Rivers and Ogun had one case each.

The agency said that the country’s active cases stood at 7,757 in the past 24 hours.

It stated that 10 people successfully treated and had recovered from the virus and   discharged from various isolation centres across the country in the past 24 hours.

The centre added that “our discharges today include two community recoveries in FCT, managed in line with standard guidelines.”

It noted that till date, 165,199 cases had been confirmed, 155,371 cases  discharged and 2,063 deaths recorded in 36 of the federation and the FCT.

The agency said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate national response activities. (NAN)

