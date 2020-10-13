COVID-19: NCDC records 164 new infections as total now 60,430

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 164 new Coronavirus(COVID-19) infections actoss the country, the public health outfit announced on its official twitter handle on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the nation has recorded over 60,000 total infections.

The health agency said that the 164 new infection brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infections to 60,430.

The NCDC said it had discharged 208 COVID-19 patients across the country bringing the total number of successfully treated cases to 51,943.

It said that there were 15 states that had recorded 164 new infections in the last 24 hours.

The agency stated that Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases with 64, followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja with 26, Enugu with 20, and Kaduna and Oyo with 11 each.

Other states included Plateau (8), Ondo (7), Anambra (4), Nasarawa (3), Osun (3), Ebonyi (2), Imo (2), Benue (1), Katsina (1), and Ogun (1).

The public health agency said that the COVID-19 national death toll remains 1,115 as no new fatality had been recorded across the country in last 24 hours.

According to it, two deaths have been recorded since October 3.

The Agency disclosed that it had conducted about 554,006 tests since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced in the country.

According to the NCDC, as of October 2020, 164 new confirmed cases were recorded in the country.

“Till date, 60,430 cases have been confirmed, 51,943 cases have been discharged and 1,115 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it stated.

NAN reports that Africa’s COVID-19 cases have hit 1.5 million with more than 1.3 million recoveries and 38,000 deaths.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), Regional Office for Africa located in Brazzaville, Congo, says there are over 1.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent.

The UN health agency gave the update on its regional official Twitter account @WHOAFRO on Monday.

WHO stated on its dashboard that there were over 1.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 1.3 million recoveries and 38,000 deaths cumulatively.

South Africa, Ethiopia and Kenya are countries with highest number of new cases.

According to the dashboard, South Africa reported 1, 575 new cases on October 12 with 692,471 cumulative cases.

Ethiopia has 866 new reported cases with 84,295 cumulative cases while Kenya has 388 new reported cases with 41,546 cumulative cases.(NAN)