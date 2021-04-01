COVID-19: NCDC records 129 infections, total hits 162,891 with 2,057 deaths

NCDC Ihekweazu

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported  129 new cases of -19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 162,891.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on .

The of Nigeria (NAN) reports the country have tested 1,767,694 people since the first confirmed case of -19 was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

It sadly confirmed one additional -19 related death, bringing the death toll to 2,057, since the outbreak began.

The said the additional cases were reported from 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It said of the 129 reported cases, Lagos had 46, Ondo 19, Nasarawa 14, Kaduna 11, Borno 9, Bauchi 8, Akwa Ibom 5, FCT 5, 4, Plateau 3, Bayelsa 2, Osun 2 and Rivers 1.

The NCDC said  116 people had recovered from the virus and were discharged on .

“This include 62 community recoveries in Akwa Ibom and 16 in Ogun State managed in line with guidelines.

“The total number of recoveries in Nigeria is now 151,648 almost 93% of the country’s total caseload,” it stated.

The Nigeria’s public health said that the country’s active cases stood at 9,186 in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said a multi-sectoral emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at 3, had continued to coordinate the response activities in the country.

NAN recalls that the country’s daily new cases continue to follow a downward trajectory; from an all-time of 2,314 on Jan. 22, the country’s daily new positive cases have come down to 48, as at March 29. (NAN)

