The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 106 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 162,997.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the country’s daily new cases continue to follow a downward trajectory, from an all-time high of 2,314 on Jan. 22, the country’s daily new positive cases came down to 48, as at March 29.

The agency stated that the country have tested 1,767,694 people since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

The Nigeria’s public health institute reported one additional coronavirus related death in the last 24 hours, which brought the death toll now to 2,058.

“Today’s death is from a backlog of data from Rivers,” it noted.

The agency said that the 106 new cases were reported from 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It said that Lagos State recorded the highest number of cases with 33 which brought the total number of infections in Lagos State to 57,713, FCT 20, Cross River 11, Rivers 11, Kaduna 7 and Edo 6.

Others were Ondo 6, Nasarawa 3, Ogun 3, Kano 2, Bauchi 2 and Osun 2.

It also disclosed that 176 people were discharged in the last 24 hours across the country which brought the total number of recoveries and discharges to 151,708.

The Nigeria’s public health agency said that the country’s active cases stood at 9,231 in the last 24 hours.

It said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

Meanwhile, the NCDC advised that Nigerians and travelers can confirm their COVID-19 test result to know if it was fake or genuine.

“Your result should contain a QR code that can be used to download a copy of your result off the rv.ncdc.gov.ng/Verify/Patient website upon scanning,” it said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

