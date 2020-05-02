COVID-19: NCDC donates PPEs to Kebbi

The Nigeria Centre For Diseases Control (NCDC), has donated preventive items to the Kebbi State Government.

The items were presented to Commissioner of Health and State Chairman, Task Force on Covid-19, Alhaji Jaafar Mohammed by NCDC’s Dr. Aliyu Mamman Nauzo.

They include hand gloves, Sodium Hypochloride, surgical gloves, disposal gowns and masks.

Others are heavy duty gloves, goggles, hand sanitizers, safety boxes and bio-hazard bags, among others.

Dr Na’uzo explained that, the gesture was part of intensified efforts to strengthen the response activities in states that have recorded confirmed cases.

According to him, it is also in additon to the prepositioned COVID-19 Starter Packs sent to support Kebbi State.

He added that, the NCDC Strategic Stockpile is to support states in outbreak situation.

“The NCDC supply chain team will require the consumption data of all items, for effective monitoring and accountability.”

This is in order for the agency to suppress Kebbi State continuously during the outbreak.

The Kebbi State Health Commissioner, Alhaji Jaafar Mohammed lauded the centre for the invaluable gesture.

He also acknowledged that, the items and the deployment of health professionals by the centre, would foster a robust cooperation with the Kebbi State team, in fighting to curtail the pandemic.

He assured that, the items would be put to proper use, in the most transparent and accountable manner.