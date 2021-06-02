The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has discharged additional 1,154 people who tested negative to the COVID-19 virus after receiving treatment.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

It stated that the nation’s total recoveries increased to 159,935.

The public health agency stated that the country’s active cases stood at 5,638 across the country.

The agency also reported 17 new cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 166,534.

It stated that the 17 new infections are from five states, in the past 24 hours.

“Lagos, the nation’s epic center, reported 8 more new cases, River 5, Kano 2, Kaduna and Plateau 1 case each.

“Today’s report includes a backlog of recoveries from Ondo State from 31 January, 2021, to date.

“Zero cases were reported from Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nasarawa, Sokoto, Abia, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, and Ekiti States,“ NCDC stated.

The NCDC noted that was no COVID-19 related fatality on Tuesday, taking the deaths toll to 2,099 in the country.

The agency said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, has continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, the agency has advised Nigerian businesses to please remember to keep their employees and customers safe.

“Ensure proper use of face mask, conduct temperature checks, provide hand washing facilities and ensure physical distancing. These are guidelines for employers and business owners,” it added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the public health institute said that with 39,818 tests processed across the nation in one week, the country has now conducted a total of 2,133,061 tests since the first case was announced in 2020. (NAN)

