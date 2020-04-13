COVID-19: NCDC discharges 85, confirms additional 5

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has treated 228 active cases of COVID-19 and discharged 85 of them as the total number of the cases in the country rises to 323.

The NCDC, through its verified Twitter account, said on Sunday that it recorded five new cases of coronavirus in the country – two in Lagos, two in Kwara and one in Kastina State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there are now 19 states of the federation with confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The NCDC said that the majority of the active cases were in stable condition.

The agency said that as at 9:30p.m. on April 12, there were 323 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, adding that 85 patients had been discharged, while 10 died.

Lagos remains the epicentre with 176 cases, while FCT has 56.

There are 20 cases in Osun, 12 in Edo, 11 in Oyo, six in Bauchi and five in Akwa Ibom.

Kastina has five cases, Kwara – four, Kaduna – six, Ogun – seven, and two each in Enugu, Ekiti, Delta, Ondo and Rivers, while Benue, Niger, Anambra and Kano have one each.

NAN reports that 13 cases of the virus were confirmed on Saturday.

The NCDC has so far tested more than 5,000 Nigerians for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the NCDC has said there are many drugs in clinical trial as scientists work toward finding a cure for the global pandemic.

“Some have shown promising results in laboratoy studies, but have not yet been proven in humans,” NCDC said.

The agency cautioned Nigerians against self-medication to avoid complications and death. (NAN)