COVID-19: NCDC discharges 240 people, total recoveries now 163,797

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said additional 240 people had been discharged after successful treatment and testing negative to COVID-19 across the country.

The NCDC said this on its official website on Tuesday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the number of discharged cases increased from seven on Sunday to 240 on Monday.

The agency stated that the nation’s total recoveries had increased to 163,797 as of June 21.

“Today’s report includes: Data from Lagos State for the 19th & 20th of June; 139 community discharges from Ondo and 100 from Enugu State managed in line with guidelines,” it stated.

The public health agency stated that the country’s active cases stood at 1,222 across the country.

The agency also reported 86 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 167, 292.

It stated that the 86 additional infections were from three states, as of June 21.

“Lagos, the nation’s epic center, reported 52 more new cases; Ondo with 31, and Adamawa recorded 3.

“Nine states with zero case reported: FCT, Rivers, Imo, Enugu, Sokoto, Oyo, Ekiti, Nasarawa and Plateau,” it said.

The NCDC noted that one COVID-19 related fatality on Monday took the death toll to 2,118 in the country.

The agency said the country had successfully tested 2,666, 691 samples out of over 200 million Nigerians.

The agency said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, as of June 20, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa amounted to 5,249,418, which represented 2.9 per cent of the infections in the world.

By the same date, COVID-19 cases globally were over 179.2 million, causing nearly 3.88 million deaths, while approximately 163.8 million people recovered from the disease.

On the African continent, South Africa was the most drastically affected country, with more than 1.82 million infections. (NAN)

