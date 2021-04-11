COVID-19: NCDC confirms 84 new infections from 13 States

The Nigeria Center Disease  (NCDC) confirmed 84 new cases COVID-19, bringing the total number infections in the country to 163,736 .

The NCDC also disclosed on its official Twitter on Saturday that one death was recorded and 25 discharge achieved within the last 24 hours.

It said the breakdown the by states Lagos-26, Akwa Ibom-16, Rivers-10, Ebonyi-9, Abia-6, -6, Osun-3, Bauchi-2, Delta-2, Edo-1, Jigawa-1, Kaduna-1, and -1.

It said that out the overall confirmed cases, 154,098 discharged and 2,060 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The health agency said that the country’ active cases as of April 10 was 7, 520.

It said that a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

NCDC said that the country had tested  1,803,177 people since the confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on Feb. 2020. (NAN)

