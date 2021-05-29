The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 63 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, and 11 recoveries.

With the 65 new infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 166,254.

The NCDC disclosed this late on Friday via its official Twitter handle.

It added that the new infections were recorded in 8 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The News Agency Of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the daily COVID-19 infection rate in the country has climbed back above 50 after 10 days.

The country confirmed 63 new COVID-19 cases and zero coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to it, Lagos state led with 25 new infections, followed by Ondo with 22, Rivers-6, Akwa Ibom-3, Kaduna-3, Kwara-2, Ebonyi-1, and FCT-1.

“Today’s report includes 0 cases from Plateau, Nasarawa, Sokoto, Kano, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, and Ekiti states, NCDC said.

The agency noted that the country’s active caseload had reached 7,585 with 2,071 deaths recorded so far, as of May 28, 2021.

The public health agency said that the 11 new recoveries had pushed the country’s total recoveries to 156,546.

It said that the country had also conducted more than two million tests since the first case relating to the disease was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

According to the NCDC, a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities. (NAN)

