COVID-19: NCDC confirms 5 new cases as Nigeria’s total hits 214

April 4, 2020

Five fresh cases of coronavirus have been confirmed by the NCDC Saturday night.

According to tweets by NCDC, out of  five new cases, 3 were reported in Bauchi while the FCT recorded two.

NCDC said, “Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in Bauchi and 2 in the FCT.

“As at 10:10 pm 4th April there are 214 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-five have been discharged with four deaths.




