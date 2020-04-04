COVID-19: NCDC confirms 5 new cases as Nigeria’s total hits 214

Five fresh cases of coronavirus have been confirmed by the NCDC Saturday night.

According to tweets by NCDC, out of five new cases, 3 were reported in Bauchi while the FCT recorded two.

NCDC said, “Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in Bauchi and 2 in the FCT.

“As at 10:10 pm 4th April there are 214 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-five have been discharged with four deaths.

