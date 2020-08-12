COVID-19: NCDC confirms 423 new cases in Nigeria

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC) has on announced 423 fresh cases of the COVID-19 in the country.

The NCDC, which made this known on its official twitter handle on Tuesday, also said six deaths were recorded in the country.

The health agency said that the new cases were spread across 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

According to the NCDC, the new cases take the country’s total tally to 47,290.

It, however, added that out of the number, 33,609 patients were discharged while 956 died.

The NCDC said that Lagos, the country’s pandemic epicentre, witnessed 117 new cases followed by the FCT with 40 cases, while Ondo and Rivers states recorded 35 and 28 cases respectively.

It stated that Osun recorded 24 more cases, Benue, 21, Abia, 19, Ogun, 19, Ebonyi, 18, Delta and Kwara, 17 each while Kaduna and Anambra recorded 15 and 14 cases respectively.

Among other states with new cases were Ekiti, 11, Kano, 9, Imo, 6, Gombe, 4, Oyo, 3, Bauchi, 1, Edo 1 and Nasarawa, 1.

The health agency said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) activated at Level 3 had continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

Meanwhile, the NCDC advised Nigerians that the ease of the lockdown did not mean that the COVID-19 outbreak was over.

“Please #TakeResponsibility as guidelines are updated to protect yourself and loved ones by:Wearing a mask, Adherence to guidelines in public spaces.

” Avoiding bars/clubs, gyms, cinemas and event centres,” it tweeted.

The health agency also called on Nigerians to engage in the #MaskOnNaija campaign.

According to NCDC, a face mask is a personal item and must not be shared. (NAN)