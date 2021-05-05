COVID-19: NCDC confirms 34 new cases

NCDC Ihekweazu

The Nigeria for Disease Control (NCDC) says it registered 34 new cases COVID-19 in three the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

It stated the 34 new cases were recorded in Enugu (19), Lagos (13), (1) and FCT (1).

The NCDC noted the Tuesday report included data from Enugu State recorded between April 28 and May, 3.

It, however, noted there was no recorded recovery from isolation centres across the country as May 4, saying the total number of recoveries remained 155,371.

According to it, there is also no COVID-19 death in seven days, keeping the death toll 2,063.

The added that it had confirmed 165,215 cases, 155,371 discharges and 2,063 deaths in the 36 and the FCT since the pandemic broke in the country in February 2020, and 1,939,165 carried .

The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations (EOC), activated Level 3, had to coordinate the national activities. (NAN)

