COVID-19: NCDC confirms 14 new cases, tolls 111

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the Centre on its Twitter handle @NCDCGov Sunday evening, while nine cases were confirmed in Lagos, five were confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

It added that the total number of cases now stands at 111.

“Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos and 5 in FCT

“As at 09:30 pm 29th March there are 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death.

It gave a breakdown of cases by states as follows:

Currently:

Lagos- 68

FCT- 21

Ogun- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 7

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Kaduna- 1