COVID-19: NCDC announces 999 new infections, 4 deaths

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 999 new infections of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the country.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Tuesday.

The health agency said that since February, over 903,800 samples were tested, out of which, 79,789 were positive.

It noted that with 27,091 infections, Lagos remained Nigeria’s epicenter, followed by Federal Capital Territory with 10,122 cases, and Kaduna with 4,628 cases, accounting for 70 per cent of the country’s infections.

The agency said that the country sadly recorded four additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

It disclosed that 396 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection from isolation centres across the country.

NCDC said that the new infections were reported from 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last 24 hours.

According to the agency, FCT topped the list with 416 infections, followed by Lagos with 324, Kaduna 68 and Plateau 42 cases.

Other states with new COVID-19 infections were Kwara (32), Kano (24), Gombe (14), Sokoto (12), Yobe (12), Akwa Ibom (11), Bayelsa (10), Rivers (7), Bauchi (7), Ogun (6), Oyo (5), Edo (4), Taraba (4) and Jigawa (1).

The agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC) activated at Level 3, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

It added that till date, 79,789 cases had been confirmed, 68,879 patients discharged and 1,231 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It urged Nigerians to adhere to all COVID-19 preventive measures as they celebrate Christmas and New Year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NCDC has started renewed campaign as the number of cases rise, saying “avoid all non-essential travels within and outside Nigeria. Avoid mass gatherings, observe physical distancing in public, always wear a face mask.

“#CelebrateResponsibly,” it said. (NAN)