COVID-19: NCDC announces 80 new cases, total now 164,080

April 16, 2021



NCDC Ihekweazu

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 80 new of -19, bringing the total number of infections in the to 164,080.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on .

It stated that the reported no death relating to -19 in the last 24 hours, while the ’s death toll was 2,061 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The agency said the new were reported across 11 states and the Capital Territory (FCT).

It said Lagos reported 29 , Rivers 19, Zamfara 6, Akwa Ibom 4, Edo 4, Osun 4, Plateau 4, Ogun 3, Kano 3,  Nasarawa 2, FCT 1 and Oyo 1. 

NCDC however said 154,285 people had recovered from the deadly virus, representing recovery rate of 94 per cent, as the number of recoveries on increased by 15 in the country.

It said that the country had also tested 1,803,177 people since the first confirmed case of -19 was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

The agency added that a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

The NCDC noted that as April 15, the country’s active case stood 7,669. (NAN)

